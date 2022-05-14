Left Menu

SA all-rounder Bosch joins Rajasthan Royals as Nathan Coulter-Nile's replacement

Rajasthan Royals have signed South African allrounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Australias Nathan Coulter-Nile for the remainder of Indian Premier League.Coulter-Nile suffered a calf injury in March and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.His replacement, Bosch, is a 27-year old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 22:06 IST
SA all-rounder Bosch joins Rajasthan Royals as Nathan Coulter-Nile's replacement
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals have signed South African allrounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile for the remainder of Indian Premier League.

Coulter-Nile suffered a calf injury in March and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

His replacement, Bosch, is a 27-year old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler. He has played 30 T20s, scored 151 runs and taken 18 wickets. He will join RR at the price of Rs 20 Lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022