SA all-rounder Bosch joins Rajasthan Royals as Nathan Coulter-Nile's replacement
Rajasthan Royals have signed South African allrounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Australias Nathan Coulter-Nile for the remainder of Indian Premier League.Coulter-Nile suffered a calf injury in March and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.His replacement, Bosch, is a 27-year old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 22:06 IST
His replacement, Bosch, is a 27-year old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler. He has played 30 T20s, scored 151 runs and taken 18 wickets. He will join RR at the price of Rs 20 Lakh.
