SA all-rounder Bosch joins Rajasthan Royals as Nathan Coulter-Nile's replacement

Rajasthan Royals have signed South African allrounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile for the remainder of Indian Premier League.

Coulter-Nile suffered a calf injury in March and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

His replacement, Bosch, is a 27-year old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler. He has played 30 T20s, scored 151 runs and taken 18 wickets. He will join RR at the price of Rs 20 Lakh.

