12th HI Sub Jr Men National C'ship: Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh register win in semi-finals

Hockey Jharkhand will take on Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the Final of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022, after registering contrasting victories in their respective semi-final matches here on Saturday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 14-05-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 22:12 IST
12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 semi-final in action (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Hockey Jharkhand will take on Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the Final of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022, after registering contrasting victories in their respective semi-final matches here on Saturday. While the first semi-final turned out to be a close contest, the second was a one-sided affair.

In the first Semi-Final, Hockey Jharkhand defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha 3-1 in the shootout after the scores were tied 1-1 at the end of the regulation 60 minutes. Sanjit Tirkey (38') gave the Association of Odisha the lead, which was short-lived as Abhishek Tigga (39') equalized for the winning team a minute later. In the shoot-out, Rohit Tirkey, Asim Ekka, and Abhishek Tigga converted their chances for Hockey Jharkhand, while Hockey Association of Odisha's lone goal from the shootout was scored by skipper Arbin Toppo.

Later in the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a comfortable win over Haryana Hockey in the second Semi-Final. Captain Manoj Yadav (13', 14', 34', 36') scored as many as four goals, Ajeet Yadav (26', 49') and Mohd Zaid Khan (37', 55') scored a brace each to help Uttar Pradesh Hockey seal a place in the Final of the tournament. The 3rd/4th Place Match between Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Haryana will be played at 0700 hrs IST, while the Final between Hockey Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh Hockey will take place on Sunday. (ANI)

