Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-China gives up 2023 Asian Cup hosting rights - AFC

China will no longer host the 2023 Asian Cup finals due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Saturday, adding that it will decide on a new host in due course. The event, which is played every four years and features 24 national teams from across the continent, was due to be held in 10 cities from June 16 to July 16 next year.

NHL roundup: Carter Verhaeghe scores in OT as Panthers advance

Carter Verhaeghe's goal 2:46 into overtime gave the Florida Panthers a series-clinching 4-3 victory over the host Washington Capitals in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Coming off a franchise-record and NHL-high 122 points in the regular season, Florida won its first postseason series since the 1996 Eastern Conference finals, the longest playoff drought of any team in the NHL. The Panthers are headed to the second round to face the winner of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tennis-Tsitsipas reaches Italian Open final with comeback win over Zverev

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the Italian Open final for the first time after the Greek rallied to defeat Alexander Zverev 4-6 6-3 6-3 on Saturday. Tsitsipas, who will rise to fourth in the new ATP rankings next week, will need to beat either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or Norwegian fifth seed Casper Ruud to claim his third Masters 1000 title.

Motor racing - McLaren to take over Mercedes Formula E team

McLaren will take over the title-winning Mercedes Formula E team and enter the all-electric world championship when it starts a new "Gen3" era in its ninth season next year, they announced on Saturday. Mercedes won both championships in the city-based series last year but had already announced their departure to focus on Formula One.

Badminton-South Korea dethrone China to end 12-year Uber Cup drought

South Korea ended their 12-year wait for an Uber Cup title with a 3-2 upset of defending champions China that was only decided in the last singles match of the final in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday. With the scores locked at 2-2, world number 46 Sim Yu-jin stunned China's 15th-ranked Wang Zhiyi 28-26 18-21 21-8 in an 88-minute battle to clinch South Korea's second crown.

Soccer-Infantino gets support for third term from southern Africa

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) has thrown its weight behind incumbent Gianni Infantino ahead of FIFA presidential elections next year, an indication that he will enjoy widespread support across Africa. New COSAFA president Artur de Almeida e Silva made the announcement on Saturday in the presence of Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe.

Cycling-De Gendt claims another grand tour win at Giro d'Italia

Thomas De Gendt claimed a fifth career grand tour stage win when he prevailed in the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia at the end of a breakaway on Saturday. The 35-year-old Belgian won a four-man sprint at the end of the 153-km ride in and around Naples to add to his 2012 Giro, 2017 Spanish Vuelta and 2016 and 2019 Tour de France stage laurels.

Motorcycling-MotoGP to retire Rossi's number 46 at Mugello

MotoGP said on Saturday it will retire Italian great Valentino Rossi's number 46 from the championship at his home grand prix in Tuscany in two weeks' time. Rossi won nine world titles, including seven in the top tier, registering 115 race wins and 235 podium finishes in total before he called time on his career last year after a quarter of a century in grand prix racing.

MLB roundup: Chase Silseth shines in Angels debut

Chase Silseth threw six scoreless innings in his major league debut, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-0 victory over the host Oakland A's on Friday night. Silseth, 21, was called up from Double-A Rocket City with the Angels in need of an extra starter ahead of a Saturday doubleheader. An 11th-round draft pick out of the University of Arizona last year, Silseth (1-0) allowed only one hit -- a third-inning single by Elvis Andrus.

Tennis-Swiatek crushes Sabalenka to reach Italian Open final

World number one Iga Swiatek swept aside third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-1 in a lopsided contest in Rome on Saturday to advance to the Italian Open final, where she will meet either Ons Jabeur or Daria Kasatkina. Reigning champion Swiatek extended her winning streak to 27 matches, overpowering Sabalenka in just over an hour to reach her fifth straight WTA final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)