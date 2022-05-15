Left Menu

Veiga penalty gives Palmeiras 2-0 win over RB Bragantino

A penalty kick from Rafael Veiga in stoppage time gave Palmeiras a 2-0 win over Red Bull Bragantino on Saturday, as the home team secured its first victory at the Allianz Park Stadium in the Brazilian league season.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2022 03:45 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 03:45 IST
A penalty kick from Rafael Veiga in stoppage time gave Palmeiras a 2-0 win over Red Bull Bragantino on Saturday, as the home team secured its first victory at the Allianz Park Stadium in the Brazilian league season. Danilo put Palmeiras in front with a header after 30 minutes into the first half, crowning a week in which the mid-fielder was called up to play for the Brazilian national squad for the first time.

Veiga scored Palmeiras' second goal right before the match ended, marking the mid-fielder's 24th penalty kick goal since arriving at the club. The home team defeated its state rival, a second victory in the Brazilian league season, giving it a total of nine points in the Serie A, three behind leaders Corinthians.

