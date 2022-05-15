Left Menu

Rohit, Kohli, Rahul, Pant and Bumrah likely to be rested for T20I series against SA: Sources

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Indian men's team captain Rohit Sharma (Photo: Twitter/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. India will be hosting South Africa for a five-match T20I series, from June 9, 2022, with the first match to be played, here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa," BCCI sources to ANI. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are facing a lean patch in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as both the batters have managed to score only 218 and 216 runs respectively, so far. Rishabh Pant also could not have a great outing as he has collected only 294 runs in 12 matches.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has scored 451 runs in 11 matches, with two centuries and two half-centuries to his name. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah has scalped 12 wickets in 11 matches, even with the best figures of 5/10 against Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

