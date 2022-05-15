Soccer-Yorke to make coaching debut at A-League's Macarthur FC

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has been appointed the new head coach of Australian A-League side Macarthur United, the club announced on Sunday. The role will be the 50-year-old former Trinidad and Tobago international's first as a head coach and comes 16 years after he played for Sydney FC in the A-League's inaugurual season.

"I am extremely excited in what is my first-ever senior full-time head coaching role, to take the reins at Macarthur FC," Yorke said in a statement on the club's website. "Having played in the inaugural A-League men's season, I have continually followed the competition, and am aware of both the footballing and fan demands in Australia.

"I look forward to adding a positive contribution and improve the game at all levels, however of course my primary focus will be with the Bulls, to deliver them success and a style of football that defined me as a player." Yorke has been given a two-year contract and he replaces Ante Milicic after the former Australia women's coach announced he was standing down at the end of the season.

Macarthur reached the playoffs in their first-ever A-League campaign in 2021 but missed out this season after finishing seventh in the standings.

