Left Menu

Cricket fraternity mourns demise of Andrew Symonds

Cricket fraternity mourned the tragic demise of former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident on Saturday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 09:41 IST
Cricket fraternity mourns demise of Andrew Symonds
Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds (Photo/Wasim Jaffer-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket fraternity mourned the tragic demise of former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident on Saturday night. According to the police statement, Symonds, aged 46, died in a car accident on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia when his car left the road and rolled.

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman took to his Twitter and wrote, "Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace, my dear friend. Such tragic news." "Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul," tweeted former India spinner, Harbhajan Singh.

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer tweeted, "Terrible news to wake up to. Saddened to know that Andrew Symonds is no more. Gone way too soon Thoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy." On the other hand, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar wrote, "Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on and off the field. Thoughts and prayers with the family."

As per a Queensland police statement, Symonds was in a single-car crash at about 10:30 pm. Following the information of the accident, paramedics arrived at the scene but could not revive the former Australian cricketer. Symonds was the only person in the car.

This is yet another tragic blow to Australian cricket. Symonds is the third Australian cricket legend to suddenly pass away this year following the tragic deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022