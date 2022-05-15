Sports News Roundup: Soccer - Quadruple still possible as Liverpool edge Chelsea in FA Cup final; Cricket-Former Australia all-rounder Symonds killed in car crash and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer - Quadruple still possible as Liverpool edge Chelsea in FA Cup final

Juergen Klopp's relentless Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties in a fluctuating English FA Cup final on Saturday to stay on course for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies. An absorbing Wembley showpiece had somehow ended 0-0 after extra time despite a raft of chances and near misses for both sides with fine performances from the two goalkeepers.

Cricket-Former Australia all-rounder Symonds killed in car crash

Former Australia all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds have died following a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday. Symonds was aged 46. He had played 238 matches, including 26 tests, for Australia between 1998-2009.

NBA-Bucks cancel Game Seven watch party after shootings

The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks said on Saturday they have canceled plans to have a watch party for their series-deciding game against the Boston Celtics after three separate shootings in the city's downtown left 21 people injured. The shootings occurred on Friday near a Milwaukee entertainment district where thousands of fans had been watching as the Bucks lost Game Six of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Soccer-Leipzig hang on to last Champions League spot

RB Leipzig scored in added time through Willi Orban to snatch a 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday and secure their Champions League berth with a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga as their opponents were relegated. Leipzig needed at least a point to make sure of a top-four place, but their job was made easier after Freiburg lost 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen to fall short on the last matchday.

Tennis-Djokovic bags 1,000th career win to reach Italian Open final

World number one Novak Djokovic earned his 1,000th tour-level victory by beating Casper Ruud 6-4 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Italian Open final. Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title clash on Sunday, with the Serbian playing in the final in Rome for the fourth straight time and 12th overall.

Soccer-Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said his side had to learn to be consistent winners after they lost the FA Cup Final on penalties to Liverpool on Saturday, and he said sanctions imposed on the club were making the task harder. The London club has been in a state of turmoil in recent months after Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the British government then imposed strict controls on the club.

Soccer-Forest win at Sheffield United in semi-final first leg

Nottingham Forest moved a step closer to the Championship playoff final by earning a 2-1 away win over Sheffield United on Saturday in the first leg of their semi-final. Jack Colback put Steve Cooper's team in front in the 10th minute and Brennan Johnson extended the lead in the 71st.

MLB roundup: Chase Silseth shines in Angels debut

Chase Silseth threw six scoreless innings in his major league debut, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-0 victory over the host Oakland A's on Friday night. Silseth, 21, was called up from Double-A Rocket City with the Angels in need of an extra starter ahead of a Saturday doubleheader. An 11th-round draft pick out of the University of Arizona last year, Silseth (1-0) allowed only one hit -- a third-inning single by Elvis Andrus.

Tennis-Swiatek crushes Sabalenka to reach Italian Open final

World number one Iga Swiatek swept aside third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-1 in a lopsided contest in Rome on Saturday to advance to an Italian Open final against Ons Jabeur.

Swiatek extended her winning run to 27 matches, matching the tally set by Serena Williams in 2015, as she outclassed Sabalenka in just over an hour to reach her fifth consecutive WTA final.

Tennis-Berrettini withdraws from French Open

Matteo Berrettini will not compete at the French Open later this month as he continues his recovery from a hand injury, the Italian said on Saturday. The world number eight has missed the Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome following surgery in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)