IPL 2022: DC opener Prithvi Shaw discharged from hospital, returns to team hotel

Delhi Capitals opening batter Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital on Sunday, where he was being treated for a bout of typhoid.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 11:21 IST
DC opener Prithvi Shaw (Photo/DC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Capitals opening batter Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital on Sunday, where he was being treated for a bout of typhoid. Taking to their Twitter, DC wrote, "Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for a bout of typhoid. Shaw has returned to the team hotel where he is currently recuperating while being monitored by the DC medical team."

The batter has had a solid IPL season so far, with 259 runs in 9 games at an average of 28.78. His personal best score is 61. Shaw has cracked two half-centuries for DC this season. He had to miss the last three fixtures of his team. Coming to the side, DC have 6 matches out of 12 and are currently at the fifth place. They will now be going up against Punjab Kings for their IPL 2022 clash on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

