Jharkhand, Odisha, Haryana, Karnataka storm into semis of HI Senior Women National C'ship

The 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 saw closely-contested quarter-final Hockey matches in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Jharkhand, Odisha, Haryana, Karnataka storm into semis of HI Senior Women National C'ship
Glimpse of play during quarter-finals (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
The 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 saw closely-contested quarter-final Hockey matches in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The first game of the day saw Maharashtra competing against Jharkhand. Both the teams put up a spectacular defensive performance in the match. Neither of the two teams was able to get a goal in the regulation time and the match was pushed to a shootout.

In the shootout, Betan Dungdung, and Reshma Soreng converted twice while Nirali Kujur scored once as Jharkhand beat Maharashtra 0-0 (5-4 SO) to reach the semi-finals. For Maharashtra, Akansha Singh scored twice in the shootout, while Ankita Sapate and Manashri Narendra Shedage scored once. In the second quarter-final match of the day, Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh 0-0 (3-2 SO) after a thrilling contest. Both the teams created plenty of chances in the match to get a goal and take the lead. But neither of the two teams was able to score a goal in the regulation time and the match was pushed to shootout. In the shootout, Ekta Kaushik, Bharti Saroha and Priyanka scored for Haryana, while only Sonal Tiwari and Simran Singh could score for Uttar Pradesh.

The third quarter-final match of the day was between Punjab and Karnataka, which also went right down to the wire. Mahima (3') scored a goal for Punjab, while Nisha PC (37') scored a goal from penalty corner for Karnataka. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time and was pushed to the shootout. In the shootout, Vidya KS scored twice, while Poojitha BN, Pooja MD, and Anjali HR scored once as Karnataka beat Punjab 1-1 (5-4 SO). Kirandeep Kaur, Navpreet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, and Sarabdeep Kaur scored for Punjab in the shootout.

In the last quarter-final match of the day, Madhya Pradesh faced off against Odisha in a gritty contest. Prashu Singh Parihar (10') scored the sole goal for Madhya Pradesh, while Neha Lakra (38') scored the only goal for Odisha in the regulation time, and the match was decided by a Shootout. In the Shootout, Neha Lakra and Rojita Kujur scored as Odisha beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 1 - 1 (0 - 2 SO). (ANI)

