Sri Lanka 73-2 at lunch in 1st test against Bangladesh

Offspinner Nayeem Hasan claimed 2-28 as Bangladesh reduced Sri Lanka to 73-2 at lunch on the opening day of the first test on Sunday.

Nayeem, playing his first test since February last year, took the wickets of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and then Oshada Fernando just before the interval to end the opening session on a high for the hosts.

Kusal Mendis was batting on 27 with Angelo Mathews yet to score at lunch.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Sri Lanka opener Fernando looked solid but Nayeem troubled Karunaratne with his wily off-spin.

He eventually had the tourist's skipper out leg-before for nine with a quicker delivery to have Sri Lanka at 23-1.

Fernando meanwhile found the boundaries at regular intervals to keep Bangladesh fielders busy. He further grew with confidence, hitting left-arm spinner a six over the long-on region.

But he got out just before the lunch when on 36, trying to defend another quicker delivery of Nayeem. He reviewed the decision immediately but in vain.

Mendis and Mathews saw off the rest of the overs of the session without any trouble. Before the match, a minute of silence was observed at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the memory of former Australian test player Andrew Symonds, who died in an auto accident late Saturday night near the northeastern Australian city of Townsville.

