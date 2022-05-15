Left Menu

Badminton-India stun Indonesia to win maiden Thomas Cup title

India's men's badminton team pulled off a major upset by beating 14-times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final on Sunday to win their maiden Thomas Cup title. Kidambi Shrikanth sealed first-time finalists India's memorable triumph by beating Jonatan Christie 21-15 23-21.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-05-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 15:39 IST
Badminton-India stun Indonesia to win maiden Thomas Cup title
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

India's men's badminton team pulled off a major upset by beating 14-times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final on Sunday to win their maiden Thomas Cup title. Lakshya Sen shocked Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21 21-17 21-16 in the first singles to give India a winning start.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy combined with Chirag Shetty for a similar come-from-behind victory over Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. Kidambi Shrikanth sealed first-time finalists India's memorable triumph by beating Jonatan Christie 21-15 23-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022