India's Thomas Cup win will motivate many sportspersons: PM Modi

The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 15:41 IST
India's Thomas Cup win will motivate many sportspersons: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hailing the Indian men's badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that they have scripted history and their win will motivate many upcoming sportspersons.

The Indian men's team etched its name in the history books by lifting the title with a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final in Bangkok on Sunday.

Modi tweeted, ''The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

