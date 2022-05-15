India's Thomas Cup win will motivate many sportspersons: PM Modi

Hailing the Indian men's badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that they have scripted history and their win will motivate many upcoming sportspersons.

Modi also spoke to the members of the badminton team and congratulated them.

The Indian men's team etched its name in the history books by lifting the maiden Thomas Cup title with a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final in Bangkok on Sunday.

Modi tweeted, ''The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavors. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)