India's Thomas Cup win will motivate many sportspersons: PM Modi
The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup
- Country:
- India
Hailing the Indian men's badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that they have scripted history and their win will motivate many upcoming sportspersons.
Modi also spoke to the members of the badminton team and congratulated them.
The Indian men's team etched its name in the history books by lifting the maiden Thomas Cup title with a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final in Bangkok on Sunday.
Modi tweeted, ''The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavors. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Indonesia
- India
- Narendra Modi
- Bangkok
- Thomas Cup
ALSO READ
Aviation Minister Scindia holds talks with US aerospace giants on bolstering alliance with India
Shell signs USD 1.55 billion deal to acquire India's Sprng Energy group
Executed Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker accorded full due process under law: Singapore
Premature to attribute extreme heat in India, Pakistan solely to climate change but heatwaves more intense: WMO
Over thousand Indian peacekeepers serving with UN Mission in South Sudan awarded medals for outstanding work