Titans restrict CSK to 133/5
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 17:30 IST
Chennai Super Kings made 133 for five against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.
Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for CSK with 53 off 49 balls, while N Jagadeesan made 39 not out off 33 balls. Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 133 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 53, N Jagadeesan 39 not out; Mohammad Shami 2/19, Rashid Khan 1/31)
