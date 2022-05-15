Titans restrict CSK to 133/5

Chennai Super Kings made 133 for five against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for CSK with 53 off 49 balls, while N Jagadeesan made 39 not out off 33 balls. Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 133 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 53, N Jagadeesan 39 not out; Mohammad Shami 2/19, Rashid Khan 1/31)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)