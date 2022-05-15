IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs GT

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings Innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Wade b Rashid 53 Devon Conway c Saha b Shami 5 Moeen Ali c Rashid b Sai Kishore 21 Narayan Jagadeesan not out 39 Shivam Dube c Saha b Joseph 0 Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Dayal b Shami 7 Mitchell Santner not out 1 Extra: (LB-2 NB-1 W-4) 7 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 133 Fall of wickets: 1/8 2/65 3/113 4/114 5/130 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-19-2, Hardik Pandya 2-0-8-0, Yash Dayal 3-0-27-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-1, Alzarri Joseph 3-0-15-1, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 4-0-31-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)