Sports fraternity congratulates Indian badminton team for winning maiden Thomas Cup trophy

Sports fraternity on Sunday sent words of praise and extended congratulations to the Indian badminton team for winning the first-ever Thomas Cup trophy in Thailand. Indian badminton team created history on Sunday as they lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the very first time.

In what was India's first-ever appearance in the tournament finale, they defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand by 3-0 to lift the coveted trophy. The star of India's semi-final victory HS Prannoy took to Twitter to thank PM Narendra Modi for calling the whole team and wrote: "I am really honoured and thankful to our honourable Prime Minister Modiji @PMOIndia for calling and talking with me and the whole team and congratulating us for winning the Badminton World Cup ( Thomas cup) Really appreciate your great and continuous support."

The legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the team and in a tweet said, "Historic moment for all Indians! What a day for Indian Badminton. Congratulations to the whole team on winning our maiden #ThomasCup title." Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also extended his congratulation message to the Indian Badminton team. "A historic achievement and a massive moment for Indian badminton. Congratulations Team India on winning the Thomas Cup," he tweeted.

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal also tweeted " Congratulations TEAM INDIA Men's Team for winning the THOMAS CUP Title ... Great win #ThomasUberCup2022@srikidambi @lakshya_sen @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 @PRANNOYHSPRI." Olympic medallist Abhinav Bindra wrote on Twitter, "What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Bounced back from tough situations on numerous occasions to win Gold. Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you!"

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir took Twitter and wrote," History made. Welcome to India #Thomascup! Phenomenal! Jai Hind." Indian Football skipper Sunil Chhetri wrote: "What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first-ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen. Congrats to the players and staff. Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done."

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh congratulated the Indian Badminton team in his tweet and wrote: "Created history and in style! Congratulations @srikidambi @lakshya_sen @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 @PRANNOYHSPRI on bringing the Thomas Cup home. Proud of you champs #ThomasCup2022." Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane wrote on his Twitter: "Congratulations Team India for winning the Thomas Cup! This has been a journey that you all can be very proud of."

No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016. India finished second in Group C behind Chinese Taipei to qualify for the knockout stage, where they came up on top against strong Malaysian and Danish teams in the quarter-finals and semifinals, respectively.

Starting the tie, Lakshya Sen clinched the first point for India after defeating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. Ginting looked fast, accurate and extremely dangerous in the opening stage, enjoying a twelve-point run, to claim the opening game 21-8 in just 17 minutes. But Lakshya Sen responded brilliantly in the second game to take the match to the decider, by winning it 21-17. Sen completed the comeback by winning the match 8-21, 21-17, 21-16.

In the second match of the tie, the Indonesian scratch pairing of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo got off to the right start after winning their opening match 21-18. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then survived four match points to come back and snatch the win in the second game, 23-21. Indians won the deciding game to clinch the match 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

In the third match of the tie, India's Kidambi Srikanth took the opening game against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-15 and clinched the match and final by winning the second game 23-21. The Indian team, featuring Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and others, have given a good account of themselves at this year's tournament. (ANI)

