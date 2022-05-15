Left Menu

IPL 2022: Clinical Gujarat bowlers restrict CSK to below-par 133/5

Gujarat Titans restricted Chennai Super Kings to 133/5 in the match No. 62 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Updated: 15-05-2022 18:02 IST
Gujarat Titans restricted Chennai Super Kings to 133/5 in the match No. 62 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for CSK with 53 runs while N Jagadeesan remained unbeaten on 39.

Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore bagged one wicket each while Mohammed Shami picked two for Gujarat Titans. Atleast two partnerships bloomed after the early Devon Conway wicket, but the acceleration just wasn't there. Smart bowling from Shami and Yash Dayal in the back end to take pace off.

24 runs from the last 5 overs without a single boundary being scored during that period would have left CSK shattered and abolsutely nothing would appease them now. They set it up well for the final passage but slipped badly during the final laps. Ruturaj did well again with a fifty but couldn't kick on. Mooen Ali showed some sparks but again faltered. MS Dhoni couldn't put the finishing touches and CSK ended up with a below par score of 133.

Brief Scores: CSK 133/5 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 53, N Jagadeesan 29*; Mohammed Shami 2-19) vs GT. (ANI)

