Cine stars celebrate India's maiden Thomas Cup win: History is made

India registered a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final on Sunday in Bangkok with exceptional performance by World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.Soon after the victory, Bachchan took to social media to praise the team.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 18:46 IST
As Indian men's team created history with first ever Thomas Cup title win, film personalities Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and SS Rajamouli among others, congratulated the champion squad for making the country proud.

India registered a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final on Sunday in Bangkok with exceptional performance by World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Soon after the victory, Bachchan took to social media to praise the team.

''India ! India !! India .. !! #ThomasCup #TeamIndia #Proud,'' he posted on Twitter.

Pannu, who is the owner of the badminton franchise Pune 7 Aces, said: ''History ! India wins Thomas cup the first time they reached finals ! Take a bow boys ! #ThomasCup @Shettychirag04 @satwiksairaj @PRANNOYHSPRI @srikidambi @lakshya_sen #Vishnu #Krishna.'' South star Venkatesh Daggubati termed the win ''extraordinary''.

''Congratulations to the Indian badminton team on the extraordinary win #ThomasCup is coming home!'' ''This is incredible!! Congratulations to #TeamIndia!! Historic moment!!,'' Anil Kapoor wrote alongside the pictures from the final.

''RRR'' director Rajamouli lauded the Indian team's efforts.

''An incredible achievement by the Indian #Badminton Team! Congratulations on bringing the prestigious #ThomasCup home. @BAI_Media'' he wrote.

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi said he hopes the maiden Thomas Cup win would be to badminton what the 1983 World Cup victory was to cricket in India.

''Indian badminton has made history today. A first Thomas Cup victory should do what the 1983 world cup victory did to Indian cricket. Let's cheer these sportsmen who live away from the adulation and large fans. Congratulations Team India!'' he tweeted.

