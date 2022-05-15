Titans beat CSK by seven wickets

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

CSK made 133 for five against Gujarat Titans with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad making 53 off 49 balls. In response, Titans got home in 19.2 overs after a fine 67 not out off 57 balls from Wriddhiman Saha.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 133 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 53, N Jagadeesan 39 not out; Mohammad Shami 2/19, Rashid Khan 1/31). Gujarat Titans 137/3 in 19.1 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 67 not out; Matheesha Pathirana 2/24).

