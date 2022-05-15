Left Menu

IPL 2022: RR captain Sanju Samson wins toss, opts to bat first against LSG

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss against Lucknow Super Giants and chose to bat first here at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 19:17 IST
IPL 2022: RR captain Sanju Samson wins toss, opts to bat first against LSG
KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. (Photo- IPL twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss against Lucknow Super Giants and chose to bat first here at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Both the sides will be looking forward to confirming their entry into the IPL playoffs with a win in this game.

LSG are currently at the second position in the points tally with 16 points. They have won four out of their previous five games. They had suffered a 62-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in their previous game. On the other hand, RR is currently in the third position on the table with 14 points, having registered only two wins in their last five games. The Royals suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last game. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said at the toss, "We want to have a bat. That's been our strength throughout the tournament. Couple of changes - Neesham and McCoy come in for Rassie and Sen. Feel that's the best combination for this game. It's important to keep a balanced state of mind."

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said at the toss, "I wanted to bowl first. Looks like a nice wicket. You do not want to run away from it, you want to learn from mistakes like that. We need to turn up every game, we had that chat and everyone agreed that a game like that can happen. Karan Sharma misses out, Ravi Bishnoi comes back in." Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

