AIFF congratulates I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC

The All India Football Federation congratulated Gokulam Kerala FC on winning the I-League 2021-22.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 19:18 IST
AIFF congratulates I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC
I-League champions Gokulam Kerala (Photo: Twitter/Gokulam Kerala). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Football Federation congratulated Gokulam Kerala FC on winning the I-League 2021-22. Gokulam Kerala FC defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club on Saturday to move to 43 points, an unassailable lead.

In his statement AIFF President Praful Patel averred: "Congratulations! Gokulam Kerala FC have been dominant all throughout in the Hero I-league 2021-22 edition and they fully deserve the crown. Football in Kerala is on the rise, and the Indian Football spectrum will only further benefit from here." AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das stated: "Heartiest congratulations to Gokulam Kerala FC. Defending an I-League crown is extremely tough but they have done it in style -- in fact, they are the first Indian club to achieve it. The Gokulam Kerala club model is there to be replicated by all others to move forward together."

Gokulam Kerala held onto their nerves and created history by becoming the first-ever side to win two successive I-League titles after their win against Mohammedan SC, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata. A narrow 2-1 victory on hostile territory saw the Malabarians win the game and win the title with a six point advantage, also ending Mohammedan's seven-game unbeaten streak in the process. (ANI)

