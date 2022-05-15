Thomas Cup winners thank PM Modi for 'motivating and encouraging team to do better'

After registering the historic win in Thomas Cup on Sunday, winners Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty and others thanked PM Narendra Modi for 'motivating and encouraging them to do better.' Following India's first-ever Thomas Cup title win on Sunday, PM Modi connected the team and congratulated them for scripting history after 73 years.

"The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons," PM Modi said in a tweet. Soon after some of the players who guided Team India to a historic win took to their official social media handles to thank PM Modi for speaking to them and motivating them for further success.

One of the heroes of the historic win, Kidambi Srikanth took to his Twitter to thank PM Modi and said it was an absolute honour to speak to him about their historic victory. "Before I can even gather my thoughts, it was my absolute honour to have Just spoken to our honourable PM @narendramodiji who personally called to congratulate our young team. Sir, your words of support makes this success sweeter and stronger It was MY absolute," twitted Kidambi Srikanth.

The young player Lakshya Sen took Twitter to thank PM Modi and wote: "Thank you sir, you talking to us and congratulating us has further motivated us to do even better for the country, we need your blessings and support." Similarly, Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy also thanked PM Modi for his words of encouragement and stated that it was a pleasure to speak to him about their historic triumph.

"Thank You for your words of encouragement sir. It was indeed a pleasure to speak to you over a call after our historic triumph. This is for India! Bharat Mata ki Jai! #ThomasCup2022," tweeted Chirag Shetty. "I am really honoured and thankful to our honourable Prime Minister Modiji @PMOIndia for calling and talking with me and the whole team and congratulating us for winning the Badminton World Cup (Thomas cup) Really appreciate your great and continous support. @BAI_Media," tweeted HS Prannoy.

Indian badminton team created history on Sunday as they lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the very first time. In what was India's first-ever appearance in the tournament finale, they defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand by 3-0 to lift the coveted trophy.

No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016. India finished second in Group C behind Chinese Taipei to qualify for the knockout stage, where they came up on top against strong Malaysian and Danish teams in the quarter-finals and semifinals respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)