Mamata congratulates Indian badminton team for clinching Thomas Cup gold
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined millions of Indians in congratulating the Men's Badminton team as it scripted history by lifting the prestigious Thomas Cup on Sunday.
''Congratulations to Indian men's badminton team on their superb triumph in the Thomas Cup and their winning the title for the first time ever! Kudos!! Jai Hind!!'' she tweeted.
India scripted a spectacular 3-0 victory over 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup final in Bangkok on Sunday.
