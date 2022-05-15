India is proud of champions: Prez Kovind on badminton team's victory
The team has created history, setting highest standards for the future. I have high appreciation for the skills, resilience temperament shown by the team.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday congratulated the Indian badminton team for their first-ever Thomas Cup victory and said India is proud of the champions.
The Indian men's team etched its name in the history books by lifting the Thomas Cup title with a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final in Bangkok on Sunday.
''Heartiest congratulations to the Indian badminton team for first-ever Thomas Cup victory! The team has created history, setting highest standards for the future. I have high appreciation for the skills, resilience & temperament shown by the team. India is proud of the champions,'' Kovind tweeted.
