Ajeetesh Sandhu finishes 17th in Diamond Cup

Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu was unable to make the charge on the final day and ended with an even par 70 to finish 17th in the Asia-Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup on Sunday.

Ajeetesh, who in 2017 won a Japan Challenge Tour event, started bogey-bogey and ended with a bogey. In between, he had three birdies. At the end of the week, he was 2-under 278.

Two-time Japan Tour Order of Merit champion Shugo Imahira continued his remarkable record of winning at least one title in every season since 2017. The 29-year-old, who began the day in tied fifth and one shot off the pace, shot a two-under-par 68 at the Oarai Golf Club to finish at eight-under-par 272 to win by just one shot from a group of four players tied for second that included current money leader Yuto Katsuragawa.

Imahira grabbed the lead at 15th from Katsuragawa, who at one stage appeared to be heading towards a second victory of the season before he conceded a bogey on the same hole.

Imahira started well with two birdies at the fourth and sixth, but a dropped shot at the par-three eighth halted his good run.

But it did little to dampen his spirit as he made six consecutive pars before scoring his third birdie of the day and pounced on Katsuragawa's misfortune.

The victory secured him a third appearance in The Open at St Andrews this July. PTI COR BS BS

