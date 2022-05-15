Andhra Pradesh Governor congratulates Indian badminton team for winning first-ever Thomas Cup

Hailing the Indian men's badminton team for defeating 14-time champions Indonesia, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan congratulated the Indian team for their historical maiden Thomas Cup win. Governor Harichandan congratulated the Indian team consisting of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty for defeating the 14-time champions Indonesia by 3-0.

Indian badminton team created history on Sunday as they lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the very first time. In what was India's first-ever appearance in the tournament finale, they defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand by 3-0 to lift the coveted trophy. He said it was a great achievement for the Indian team that they won the Thomas Cup, without losing a match in the final. The Governor said that the Indian team deserve all the praise as they have made the country proud with their outstanding performance.

Andhra Pradesh Governor's official Twitter handle tweeted: "Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan congratulated the Indian team for their historic win of the prestigious Thomas Cup Badminton Championship, for the first time ever. #Thomascup2022." Talking about the match, starting the tie, Lakshya Sen clinched the first point for India after defeating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16.

Ginting looked fast, accurate and extremely dangerous in the opening stage, enjoying a twelve-point run, to claim the opening game 21-8 in just 17 minutes. But Lakshya Sen responded brilliantly in the second game to take the match to the decider, by winning it 21-17. Sen completed the comeback by winning the match 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. In the second match of the tie, the Indonesian scratch pairing of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo got off to the right start after winning their opening match 21-18.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then survived four match points to come back and snatch the win in the second game, 23-21. Indians won the deciding game to clinch the match 18-21, 23-21, 21-19. In the third match of the tie, India's Kidambi Srikanth took the opening game against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-15 and clinched the match and final by winning the second game 23-21.

The Indian team, featuring Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and others, have given a good account of themselves at this year's tournament. (ANI)

