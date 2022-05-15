Left Menu

BCCI awards title sponsorship rights of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 to My11Circle

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today awarded the title sponsorship rights for the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 to Indian fantasy sports platform My11Circle after successfully participating in the bidding process.The Women's T20 Challenge this year will comprise four games which will be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune's MCA stadium.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 20:58 IST
BCCI awards title sponsorship rights of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 to My11Circle
Jay Shah with Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today awarded the title sponsorship rights for the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 to Indian fantasy sports platform My11Circle after successfully participating in the bidding process. The Women's T20 Challenge this year will comprise four games which will be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune's MCA stadium. Twelve international players from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia will compete in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022. Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Sophie Ecclestone and Deandra Dottin will be among the many prominent players.

"It is our mission to promote and nurture the sport we love across all formats and the Women's T20 Challenge has always been key to that endeavour. The continued success of the tournament both on and off the field is encouraging and gives us immense confidence that we are heading in the right direction, " said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. "India has a rich vein of cricketing talent and the continued growth of the Women's T20 Challenge serves as the ideal platform for the players to test themselves against the very best, at a world-class tournament. The appetite for Women's cricket has grown significantly and having My11Circle on board as the title sponsor of the 2022 edition, is a testament to that. The BCCI is committed to promoting women's cricket in India and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with My11Circle, " said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

"We are very excited to be title sponsors of the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge 2022. One of the most endearing developments in the cricket world in the last few years is the growing popularity of women's cricket. This contest, which will feature some of the finest cricketers in world cricket, will give a further fillip to the rising popularity of women's cricket, and will offer immense excitement to fans and supporters of the game of cricket worldwide," said Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Games24x7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022