RR post 178 for 6 against LSG

Opting to bat, Rajasthan Royals posted 178 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for RR with 41 off 29 balls while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with 39 and 32 respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 31 runs for LSG.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 41, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Ravi Bishnoi 2/31).

