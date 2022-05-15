Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM hail 'historic' Thomas Cup win
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday congratulated the Indian badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup Badminton Championship and creating history.
The Governor said in a statement that it was a great achievement for the Indian team to win the Cup without losing a single match in the final against Indonesia.
''The team has done the country proud and it deserves all praise for an outstanding performance,'' Harichandan said.
In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, ''A historic moment for Indian badminton as India brings home its first #ThomasCup! Congratulations to Srikanth Kidambi and team India for their spectacular win in the finals and their remarkable journey up to the last shot''.
''Talent combined with strong teamwork is the perfect recipe for success. Heartiest congratulations to Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and HS Prannoy for making history today. #ThomasCup,'' Jagan said in another tweet.
