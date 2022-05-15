IPL Scoreboard: RR vs LSG

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c & b Badoni 41 Jos Buttler b Avesh 2 Sanju Samson c Hooda b Holder 32 Devdutt Padikkal c Pandya b Bishnoi 39 Riyan Parag c Stoinis b Bishnoi 19 James Neesham run out 14 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 10 Trent Boult not out 17 Extras: (LB-1 NB-1 W-2) 4 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 178 Fall of wickets: 1/11 2/75 3/101 4/122 5/149 6/152 Bowling: Mohsin Khan 4-0-43-0, Dushmantha Chameera 3-0-35-0, Avesh Khan 3-0-20-1, Jason Holder 2-0-12-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-31-2, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-15-0, Ayush Badoni 1-0-5-1, Krunal Pandya 2-0-16-0.

