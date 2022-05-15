Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: RR vs LSG

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 21:46 IST
IPL Scoreboard: RR vs LSG
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c & b Badoni 41 Jos Buttler b Avesh 2 Sanju Samson c Hooda b Holder 32 Devdutt Padikkal c Pandya b Bishnoi 39 Riyan Parag c Stoinis b Bishnoi 19 James Neesham run out 14 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 10 Trent Boult not out 17 Extras: (LB-1 NB-1 W-2) 4 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 178 Fall of wickets: 1/11 2/75 3/101 4/122 5/149 6/152 Bowling: Mohsin Khan 4-0-43-0, Dushmantha Chameera 3-0-35-0, Avesh Khan 3-0-20-1, Jason Holder 2-0-12-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-31-2, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-15-0, Ayush Badoni 1-0-5-1, Krunal Pandya 2-0-16-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022