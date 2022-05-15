Aditi Ashok lies 77th at Founders Cup

Aditi Ashok slid to tied 77th with a disappointing 76 on what was a tough and rainy day at the Cognizant Founders Cup here. Aditi, who had rounds of 71-72 on the first two days, was 4-over through 54 holes.

Aditi had four birdies against six bogeys and a double bogey in his 76.

Minjee Lee was happy to finish her third round and keep the lead. By doing both she kept her hopes of logging her first win of the year and seventh of her career.

Lee had an eagle-birdie run on the back nine and shot a 3-under 69 to take a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden at the Upper Montclair Country Club. Lee, who had a three-shot lead at the halfway point, was at 17-under 199 after 54 holes.

Sagstrom, the Swede who had the first-round lead after a 63, had the best third-round with a 67. The 29-year-old is seeking her second win.

Lexi Thompson started the round tied with Sagstrom at 11 under, and was alone in third, three shots back after a 69.

Angel Yin shot a 68 and moved into fourth place at 11 under. She had five birdies and a bogey.

Ally Ewing, who was tied for second after two rounds, never got anything going in posting a 74. She was tied for fifth at 9 under with Paula Reto of South Africa and Megan Khang.

