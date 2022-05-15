PM having a word with Thomas Cup-winning players a fine gesture: Ex-shuttler Trupti Murgunde

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh Former India shuttler Trupti Murgunde has lauded the achievement of Indian team which won their maiden Thomas Cup title in Bangkok on Sunday. The 2006 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist credited the government for support and said PM Narendra Modi wishing them after the win was a great gesture.

"The entire country is really happy about being a part of this moment. Me as badminton player to be called as feels very proud about it and yes talking about Prime Minister having a word with them and wishing them that is a very fine gesture. At the same time it is the sort of support that has come in from the government altogether. I would not say that it has happened. It has been there over time. It has been a process. It has been over a time, the kind of support they have given to all the players, to the federations. I would say it is the players' job to finally go there and perform. Rest everything is taken care of," she said. "I would say Indian sports is at an all-time high at the moment. I can say during last five-six years probably we have been doing fabulously not only in badminton but in every sport for that matter. We should all cherish this moment because they are very big to be honest as a badminton player I know how big it is to be at the finals of Thomas Cup and not only being at the finals but also winning the cup and bringing the cup home is very big, " said Murgunde.

India went on to win Thomas Cup after 73 years and became the sixth team to do so beating 14-time champions Indonesia in final. "Well it's an absolute joyous moment for all of us not only for Indian badminton but for all of India. It is an incredible victory what we have had nearly after 70 years and coming at the time when we are celebrating 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' I think it doubles up with this victory itself," said Trupti Murgunde.

India defeated Indonesia 3-0 to claim their maiden Thomas Cup crown but the final was a highly exciting battle as all the three matches were hard fought three game affairs where Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth won their singles tie while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went on to win their doubles tie. "I would say that final tie they have won in an absolute stylish way. Beating Indonesia 3-nil is not easy. The boys really had courage to do so and every match today has been tremendous starting from Lakshya's win to the men's doubles after losing the first game. Second game trailing nearly 20-18 and making a come back after that is incredible. Then very well matured Srikanth doing his last bit was a brilliant effort by the overall team," explained Trupti Murgunde. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)