Left Menu

Rugby-La Rochelle hold off Racing to reach Champions Cup final

Beaten by Toulouse in last year's showpiece at Twickenham, La Rochelle will look to secure their first Champions Cup title when they clash with four-time winners Leinster at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on May 28.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 23:17 IST
Rugby-La Rochelle hold off Racing to reach Champions Cup final

La Rochelle squeezed past Racing 92 20-13 in a tense all-French affair at a sparsely-populated Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens on Sunday to reach their second straight Champions Cup final, where they will meet Irish side Leinster. Ihaia West redeemed himself after missing three kicks off the tee by scoring a late try to break Racing's resilience, with La Rochelle's sustained period of pressure in the closing stages helping them hang on for victory.

The match was relocated to the north of France as hosts Racing's Paris La Defense Arena was unavailable because of a clash with a concert. Nolann Le Garrec's penalty for Racing and Virimi Vakatawa's try left La Rochelle trailing 10-3 leading up to halftime, but Gregory Alldritt powered over the line to reduce the deficit.

La Rochelle were unable to take advantage of Racing being reduced to 13 for eight minutes after the break and Le Garrec missed two shots on goal before West shrugged off his earlier errors to touch down in the final minute of play. Beaten by Toulouse in last year's showpiece at Twickenham, La Rochelle will look to secure their first Champions Cup title when they clash with four-time winners Leinster at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on May 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy drug side effects; Britain delays ban on promotion of high-sugar foods and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy...

 Global
4
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022