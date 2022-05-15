Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, May 15

May 15 - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

MLB San Diego at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

- - Mets RHP Tylor Megill (biceps) placed on 15-day IL

New York Mets right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right biceps inflammation. BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-MEGILL, Field Level Media

- - Marlins place LHP Jesus Luzardo (forearm) on 15-day IL

The Miami Marlins placed left-handed starter Jesus Luzardo on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a forearm strain in his pitching arm. BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-LUZARDO, Field Level Media

- - Rays place OF Manuel Margot (hamstring) on injured list

The Tampa Bay Rays placed outfielder Manuel Margot on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain. BASEBALL-MLB-TB-MARGOT, Field Level Media

- - Tigers send RHP Michael Pineda to IL, activate OF Victor Reyes

The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Michael Pineda on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a fractured right middle finger. BASEBALL-MLB-DET-PINEDA-REYES, Field Level Media

- - - - NBA

G7: Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m. G7: Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

- - Stephen Curry, Jerome Bettis fulfill long-awaited graduation dreams

Stephen Curry and Jerome Bettis -- champions in their sports -- will add another title on Sunday: college graduate. BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-CURRY-BETTIS, Field Level Media

- - - - NHL

G7: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. G7: Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

- - Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry 'game-time decisions' vs. Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby and goaltender Tristan Jarry are considered "game-time decisions" for Game 7 against the host New York Rangers on Sunday night, coach Mike Sullivan said. HOCKEY-NHL-PIT-CROSBY-JARRY, Field Level Media

- - - - MLS

New England at Atlanta United, 1:30 p.m. Minnesota United at Seattle, 4 p.m.

- - - - WNBA

Dallas at New York, 2 p.m. Atlanta at Indiana, 3 p.m.

- - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma gains commitment of transfer QB General Booty Oklahoma continues to fill out its quarterback room with a commitment from junior college QB General Booty.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OKLA-BOOTY, Field Level Media - - - -

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, 3 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

PGA -- AT&T Byron Nelson LPGA -- Cognizant Founders Cup

Champions -- Regions Tradition - - - -

USFL Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, Noon

Pittsburgh vs. Houston, 4 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS ATP -- Rome; Geneva, Switzerland; Lyon France

WTA -- Rome; Strasbourg, France; Rabat, Morocco - - - -

ESPORTS League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational

CS:GO -- PGL Major Antwerp 2022 -- Legends Stage Dota -- ESL One Stockholm

Overwatch League -- Kickoff Clash qualifiers Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers

