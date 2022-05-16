Left Menu

Leclerc crashes Lauda's historic F1 Ferrari in Monaco

Formula one championship leader Charles Leclerc again crashed in hometown Monaco, this time in a historic Ferrari. When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car, Leclerc later posted on Twitter.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 16-05-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 09:34 IST
Leclerc crashes Lauda's historic F1 Ferrari in Monaco
Charles Leclerc Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc again crashed in their hometown Monaco, this time in a historic Ferrari. Leclerc was driving a 1974 Ferrari once piloted by three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda in a demonstration run Sunday at the 2022 Monaco Historic Grand Prix. He went deep into the La Rascasse corner, lost control of the rear of the car, and backed into the barriers.

The contact damaged the car's rear wing and Leclerc, a Monaco resident, seemed to intimate he had a problem with the pedals. "When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car,'' Leclerc later posted on Twitter. Leclerc won the pole for his home race Monaco Grand Prix last year but crashed before the race began and missed the event outright. Leclerc has two wins through five F1 races this season; he leads reigning world champion Max Verstappen by 19 points headed into the Spanish Grand Prix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom
4
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022