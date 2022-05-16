IPL 2022: Win was satisfying, batting first suits our approach well, says RR skipper Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs here at the Brabourne stadium on Sunday to register the eighth win of the season in 13 matches and go to the second spot in the points table. RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first backing his batters to put a big score and backing his bowlers to defend the target."This win was satisfying. The atmosphere is chilled and nice, it's not easy to maintain it when there are losses and we have done it well. Batting first suits our approach well, we want to bat positively and the bowling unit is good as well," said Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rajasthan Royals team management had promoted all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin up the order in the previous few matches while in the game against LSG they made him bat at the number seven position. "Decisions are judged by results, Ashwin did well last game as well," said Sanju Samson. The inaugural champions not only batted and bowled well but they were also brilliant in fielding. Jimmy Neesham took a brilliant catch of Trent Boult's bowling to dismiss opener Quinton de Kock which helped Rajasthan get an early breakthrough.

"The intensity in the field was good. Special mention to Neesham who brought a lot of energy, " said Sanju Samson. Defending a 179-run target Rajasthan Royals had reduced LSG to 34/3 in six overs and in the middle overs Ravichandran Ashwin came and bowled an economical spell of 24 runs in his four overs and also got the wicket of all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

"The bonus of having quality spinners is you can use them anywhere," said Samson. None of the Rajasthan batters could score a half-century but they still went on to score 178 runs in 20 overs and that proved enough to defend against an in-form batting line-up.

"Every batter played well without complicating or analyzing too much. So we did well despite being a batter short," said Samson. The Sanju Samson-led side has amassed 16 points after beating Lucknow and now they will next take on Chennai Super Kings on Friday. (ANI)

