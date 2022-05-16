Left Menu

Mathews unbeaten on 147; Sri Lanka 327-6 at lunch on Day 2

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 16-05-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:29 IST
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews. (file image) Image Credit: ANI

Angelo Mathews moved within a scoring shot of his fourth 150 in test cricket as Sri Lanka reached 327-6 at lunch on Day 2 of the series-opening match against Bangladesh.

Mathews was unbeaten on 147 from 288 deliveries at the first interval Monday, with Ramesh Mendis not out on one.

The Sri Lankans resumed at 258-4 and dominated the morning session with Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal (66) extending their fifth-wicket partnership to 136 before offspinner Nayeen Hasan (4-87) struck twice within five deliveries just before lunch.

After a tricky start as the Bangladesh attack contained the run flow, Mathews took charge to go after the bowling in his attempt to pace the scoreboard.

Chandimal appeared to be shaky initially but found his rhythm, hitting a six-off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, before he attempted a reverse sweep to Nayeem, missed, and was adjudged lbw in the third-to-last over of the session. He reviewed the decision but the TV officials upheld the umpire's original verdict.

Four balls later, Nayeem bowled Niroshan Dickwell (3) with a quicker delivery that went straight on to crash into his stumps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

