Left Menu

IPL 2022: RR spinner Chahal disappointed with his own performance in clash against LSG

Despite registering a victory over Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal expressed disappointment in his own performance and said he is hopeful of coming back stronger in the next game.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-05-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:36 IST
IPL 2022: RR spinner Chahal disappointed with his own performance in clash against LSG
RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite registering a victory over Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal expressed disappointment in his own performance and said he is hopeful of coming back stronger in the next game. Trent Boult and Obed McCoy's two-wicket haul respectively helped Rajasthan Royals register a 24-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2022 match here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

"We needed that win. For us to finish in the top two, we had to win this match. I was a little bit disappointed with myself but I'll definitely come back in the next game. When Hooda was batting so well, the leg-side was shorter, I didn't want to take any risk. I tried to bowl a couple of flighted balls, he tried to hit sixes, so I didn't want to give any extra runs. That's why I tried to bowl a little bit quicker tonight," said Chahal in a post-match presentation. "(On his performance this season) When you contribute to the team, you're always happy with that. Everyone is doing well, it's not like not only two people are performing. In every match, you can see 2-3 match-winners. (On Wanindu Hasaranga) Whatever he's doing, I am happy for him because he's like a brother to me. If he takes wickets, if Kuldeep takes wickets, I am happy with that," he added.

Chahal is currently the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2022 with 24 wickets in 13 matches but he proved to be costly during the clash with LSG as he conceded a total of 42 runs and scalped 1 wicket in his entire four-over spell. Coming to the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal (41) and Devdutt Padikkal (39) shone with the bat which helped RR to post a total of 178/6 in the first innings. Later, Boult and McCoy took two wickets each to restrict LSG to 154/8 and registered a 24-run win

It was for the first time in IPL 2022 when LSG faced two consecutive defeats. They are currently at third position with 16 points while RR is at the second spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022