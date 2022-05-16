Left Menu

MATCHDAY: Arsenal looks to reclaim 4th place from Tottenham

Tottenham beat Burnley 1-0 Sunday to move two points above Arsenal in the fight for Champions League qualification.If Arsenal wins at St. James Park, Mikel Artetas team knows another win at home to Everton on the final day would secure a top-four finish.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-05-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 13:01 IST
MATCHDAY: Arsenal looks to reclaim 4th place from Tottenham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday: ENGLAND Arsenal looks to reclaim its place in the Premier League's top four, at the expense of north London rival Tottenham, with a win at Newcastle. Tottenham beat Burnley 1-0 Sunday to move two points above Arsenal in the fight for Champions League qualification.

If Arsenal wins at St. James' Park, Mikel Arteta's team knows another win at home to Everton on the final day would secure a top-four finish. Third place is still up for grabs, too. Chelsea currently occupies that spot and is two points ahead of Tottenham. Arsenal has injury concerns at center back, with Ben White and Gabriel doubts and Rob Holding suspended.

ITALY Juventus will be looking for a positive result against Lazio in its final home game in Serie A after another difficult season. Massimiliano Allegri's team is guaranteed to finish fourth in the league and lost both the Italian Cup final and the Italian Super Cup to Inter Milan. Lazio, however, needs the points in its push for a European place. Fiorentina is hoping to qualify for Europe and travels to Sampdoria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022