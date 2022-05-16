Harmanpreet Kaur appointed as Supernovas skipper for upcoming Women's T20 Challenge

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity respectively. The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune's MCA stadium.

The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia. A total of twelve international players will compete in this year's Women's T20 Challenge. The All-India Women's Selection Committee picked the three squads - each comprising a total of 16 members. The squads are as follows:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia, Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi. Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, KP Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantam, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)