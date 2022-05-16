Left Menu

Chandigarh, Himachal, Bihar register wins on Day 6 of HI Junior Women National C'ship

Chandigarh and Bihar registered victories in their respective pool matches on the sixth day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2022 here on Monday.

Glimpse of play on Day 6 (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh and Bihar registered victories in their respective pool matches on the sixth day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2022 here on Monday. In the opening match of the day Chandigarh registered a comfortable 10-0 win over Tamil Nadu in Pool F. Supriya (20', 43', 46'), Tamanna (29', 47', 57') and Captain Kamaldeep Kaur (37', 44', 51') each bagged a hat-trick, while Navneet Kaur (58') scored a goal for the Chandigarh.

In Pool G, Tripura were declared 5-0 winners after Himachal forfeited the match. Bihar registered a comprehensive 15-0 win over Telangana in Pool H. Rimjhim Kumari (14', 15', 20', 45', 45') starred with five goals, while Sharda Kumari (13', 60'), Khushi Kumari (18', 42'), Sidhi Kumari (25', 44'), Captain Fensi Khatun (29', 32') and Kajal Kachhap (41', 43') each netted twice for Bihar.

Earlier in the last match on Sunday, Jharkhand defeated Kerala 10-0 in Pool B. Captain Balo Horo (23', 39', 54', 55', 59') scored as many as five goals, while Nisha Minj (33', 43') and Binima Dhan (47', 57') each netted twice for Jharkhand. Sweety Dungdung (4') also chipped in with a goal for the winning team. Meanwhile, the last match of the day between Karnataka and Mizoram will be played later in the day. (ANI)

