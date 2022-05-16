Left Menu

Luis Suarez to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season

Luis Suarez will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, the La Liga club announced on Sunday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 16-05-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 16:22 IST
Luis Suarez to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season
Luis Suarez (Photo: Twitter/Atletico Madrid). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Luis Suarez will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, the La Liga club announced on Sunday. The Rojiblancos revealed the departure of Suarez and Hector Herrera before their match against Sevilla in league.

Midfielder Hector Herrera will also exit this summer as he is set to join the Houston Dynamo. "At the end of the game, the Wanda Metropolitano will pay tribute to Luis Suarez and Hector Herrera, who are saying goodbye to the Red & White family today," Atleti tweeted.

The Uruguayan veteran striker arrived at Wanda Metropolitano before last season after spending the previous six years at Atleti's rival FC Barcelona. Suarez had a remarkable start as a red and white player. He enjoyed a 21-goal debut season as the club raced to a league title triumph.

His second season saw him notching 11 league goals and two assists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022