Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in LaLiga. FAREWELL TO LUIZ SUAREZ

It was an emotional Sunday for veteran Uruguayan striker Luiz Suarez as he played his last game for Atletico Madrid, the 1-1 draw against Sevilla. The club said an hour before the match that they would be honoring the 35-year-old forward with a farewell ceremony.

A goodbye has looked inevitable with Suarez having fallen out of favor with manager Diego Simeone. Suarez remains popular with the Atletico fans, however, and was greeted by a chant of "U-RU-GUA-YO!" as he walked onto the pitch through a corridor of teammates, coaches, and family. There were tears when he was substituted in the 65th minute.

Suarez signed with Atletico in September 2020 after a bitter end to six years at Barcelona and made a stunning impact as he ended the 2020-21 season as the club's top goalscorer in their title-winning campaign. "I thankful for all of you, for opening the doors for me at a difficult time," Suarez, for whom a move to the American MLS looks likely, said. "Wherever I am, I will always be one more Atletico fan. Let's go, Atleti!"

LUNIN SHINES IN COURTOIS ABSENCE Real Madrid's number two goalkeeper Andriy Lunin showed just why he is regarded as a superstar in the making with a superb display against Cadiz at the weekend.

With Thibaut Courtois rested along with other first-team regulars with an eye on the Champions League final, the 23-year-old Ukrainian made a string of saves in the 1-1 draw. With Cadiz desperate for an unlikely victory in their bid to avoid the drop, Lunin denied them several brilliant stops, including keeping out an Alvaro Negredo spot-kick.

While Courtois remains Carlo Ancelotti's first choice, Lunin looks to be a world-class future replacement. THE RELEGATION BATTLE GOES TO THE WIRE

A stoppage-time strike from local boy Abdon Prats earned Mallorca a vital 2-1 win against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday to put their survival hopes into their own hands on the final day. Mallorca climbed above Cadiz out of the bottom three as they have a better head-to-head record. It means they must just match Cadiz's result on the last day to avoid a second relegation in three seasons. Mallorca is at Osasuna while Cadiz goes to already-relegated Alaves.

Granada, in 16th place, could also still be relegated although a win against Espanyol will keep them up. Mallorca and Cadiz both have 36 points with Granada on 37. Leaves and Levante are both relegated.

