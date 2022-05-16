Left Menu

Real Madrid's 120th anniversary jersey has a slice of history

Real Madrid on Monday unveiled the jersey for the 2022-23 campaign.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 16-05-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 17:51 IST
Real Madrid home kit 2022-23 season (Photo: Twitter/Real Madrid). Image Credit: ANI
Real Madrid on Monday unveiled the jersey for the 2022-23 campaign. The kit represents a tribute to the club's history. It embraces a classic design with modern touches, in which the traditional white color is combined with purple details on the collar and the three Adidas stripes on the shoulders.

In addition, the tribute to the club's glory is also present on the inside of the button-down collar with a logo commemorating Real Madrid's 120th anniversary. Another feature is the white crest all over the shirt.

The new home jersey of the La Liga champions will be available for purchase from May 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

