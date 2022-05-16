Novak Djokovic wins Italian Open for record-extending 38th Masters 1000 title

Novak Djokovic on Sunday overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas by 6-0, 7-6(5) to capture a record-extending 38th ATP Masters 1000 crown at the Italian Open 2022. The Serbian became the fifth man in the Open Era to earn 1,000 match wins when he defeated Casper Ruud in the semi-finals and he backed that up with a hard-fought display against Tsitsipas to win his first title of the season after one hour and 37 minutes.

In front of a packed crowd on the centre court, Djokovic outmanoeuvred the Greek in the first set, before he showcased his winning mentality in the second set, rallying from 2-5 to become the oldest Rome champion at 34 years, 11 months, and 23 days. Djokovic was appearing in his fourth straight final at the clay-court event and has now lifted the trophy in the Italian capital six times, with his first triumph coming in 2008.

The top seed, who will spend a record-extending 370th week at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings from Monday, has defeated Tsitsipas in consecutive years in Rome, having overcome the fourth seed in the quarter-finals in 2021. Djokovic now leads the Greek 7-2 in their ATP head-to-head and holds a 5-0 record against the 23-year-old on clay. (ANI)

