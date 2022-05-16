Karnataka, Odisha enter final of HI Senior Women National C'ship

The 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 saw thrilling semi-final matches in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Monday. In the first semi-final of the day, Haryana faced off against Karnataka in a closely-contested match. Nisha P C (34') opened the scoring in the match for Karnataka with a field goal, after which Poojitha B N (53') converted a penalty stroke to give her team a 2-0 lead.

Haryana fought hard till the last minute of the match, but Karnataka managed to push through to pick a 2-0 win and book a spot in the final of the competition. In the second semi-final match of the day, Odisha faced off against Jharkhand. Rojita Kujur (21', 36', 48') starred for Odisha, scoring a hat-trick in the match. Janhabi Pradhan (35'), and Bharati Ekka (60') also scored a goal each as Odisha beat Jharkhand 5-0 to make their way into the final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)