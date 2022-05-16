Left Menu

Akash Madhwal to replace Suryakumar Yadav in MI squad for last 2 games

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 19:01 IST
Akash Madhwal to replace Suryakumar Yadav in MI squad for last 2 games
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians have roped in Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal as a replacement for batter Suryakumar Yadav, who was ruled out of the IPL owing to a left forearm muscle injury.

Madhwal is a 28-year old medium-pacer, who has played 15 T20s and taken 15 wickets at an average of 26.60. He will join MI at the price of INR 20 Lakh.

''Madhwal has been with the MI as part of the support team. He was chosen at the MI preseason camp to join the support team and has over the months demonstrated his ability with the ball, earning him the opportunity to join the season squad,'' a press release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022