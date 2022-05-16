Akash Madhwal to replace Suryakumar Yadav in MI squad for last 2 games
Mumbai Indians have roped in Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal as a replacement for batter Suryakumar Yadav, who was ruled out of the IPL owing to a left forearm muscle injury.
Madhwal is a 28-year old medium-pacer, who has played 15 T20s and taken 15 wickets at an average of 26.60. He will join MI at the price of INR 20 Lakh.
''Madhwal has been with the MI as part of the support team. He was chosen at the MI preseason camp to join the support team and has over the months demonstrated his ability with the ball, earning him the opportunity to join the season squad,'' a press release stated.
