Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bowl
Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Monday.
Delhi Capitals made two changes with Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan coming in place of Chetan Sakariya and KS Bharat.
Punjab Kings fielded an unchanged side.
The Teams: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/w), David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2022: It was important for me to play till end, says MI's Suryakumar Yadav after win over RR
IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav is thriving in Delhi Capitals' positive environment, reckons Ricky Ponting
Premier League: Manchester City regain top spot after thumping 4-0 win over Leeds United
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in Indian Premier League.