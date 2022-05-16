Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bowl

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Monday.

Delhi Capitals made two changes with Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan coming in place of Chetan Sakariya and KS Bharat.

Punjab Kings fielded an unchanged side.

The Teams: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/w), David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)