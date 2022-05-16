IPL 2022: PBKS opt to field against DC in must win encounter for playoffs

Left Menu

PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2022 match here at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2022 match here at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Both the sides will be looking forward to confirming their entry into the IPL playoffs with a win. Consistency has been lacking for Delhi and Punjab as they haven't won successive games right through this season.

PBKS are currently at the seventh position in the points tally with 12 points. While DC are currently at the fifth position in the points tally with 12 points. Both are coming on the back of comprehensive wins, Punjab thumped RCB by 54 runs while Delhi cruised past RR by 8 wickets. Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said at the toss, "We would like to bowl first. I don't think the wicket is going to change much and last time we played there was dew. We are playing the same team. We have definitely found the right combinations. It is important to take it is just another game."

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said at the toss, "I think we were looking to bowl but toss is not in our control. We have two changes - Khaleel comes back in place of Sakariya, Sarfaraz comes in for KS Bharat. There were so many things going around" Punjab Kings Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed. (ANI)

